We’ve Got Squad To Maintain Momentum, Sunderland Star Insists

Jon McLaughlin insists that Sunderland are in a great position to continue with the impressive start they have managed this season.



The Black Cats have gone through 15 of the 46 league matches they are scheduled to play in League One over the course of the season and are currently placed third with 32 points.











Sunderland are trying to chase down top two sides Peterborough United and Portsmouth.



Giving instances of clubs such as Wigan Athletic, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, who have previously shown that it is possible to maintain momentum over the course of the entire season, McLaughlin said that Sunderland have the squad to cope with the busy festive period in December.





“You look at the table, you want to catch the teams above you, but on our statistics, points-wise, our average for all of that is on form. We have to believe that if we keep doing what we can then others will falter", McLaughlin was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.



“At the moment there are four or five sides managing to keep that momentum.



“In the past the Wigans, Sheffield Uniteds, Blackburns carry on for a full season.



"We know we have the squad to cope over the winter months, we know we can keep doing it consistently.



"You have to get over that initial period, the staff, players, everyone, and get a decent start, to get it to click and gel we have managed that. Now we are in a great position.



“We are in good place to kick on and hopefully we can ride it to promotion and onto the next few seasons.”



Sunderland play struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before then entering the FA Cup at the first round by taking on League Two side Port Vale.

