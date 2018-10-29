When I See Him, I’ll Give Lewis Ferguson Clip Round Ear – Rangers Legend Barry Ferguson

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has admitted that he will give nephew Lewis Ferguson a clip round the ear for knocking the Gers out of the Scottish League Cup at the semi-final stage.



Lewis, son of Barry's brother and former Rangers player Derek, popped up with the winner for Aberdeen in the 79th minute at Hampden Park, punishing Steven Gerrard's side for their failure to make their dominance in possession count.











Aberdeen have now set up a repeat of the 2016/17 League Cup final, as they meet Celtic, while Rangers are left to lick their wounds.



Barry makes no bones about the fact he wanted Rangers to win and Lewis simply to have a good game.





And the Rangers legend joked he will give Lewis a clip round the ear when he sees him, though conceded having been rejected by the Gers, it is testament to the midfielder's hard work that he is making a successful career for himself.



"No [I didn’t text Lewis to say well done]. Before the game I said I would like Rangers to win and I hoped Lewis had a good game", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



"He did well and he is family, and I want him to have a long and successful career.



"You know it is good for Lewis in a way because he got rejected from Rangers as a 14-year-old boy; he got told he wasn't good enough to become a Rangers player and he went to Hamilton and, fair play to him, he dug in and worked hard.



"He's got a lot to thank Hamilton for because they gave him the opportunity to go and play.



"Since Derek [McInnes] signed him at Aberdeen he's become a regular up there, and he's doing the business.



"But when I see him I'll give him a clip round the ear."



Lewis will now be relishing the chance to turn out in a major cup final at Hampden against Rangers' fierce rivals Celtic.

