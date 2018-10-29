You Might Not Play In Another Semi-Final But Rangers Will, Steven Gerrard Warns Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players they might not get another chance to play in a semi-final in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup.



The Gers controlled large portions of the game and had 15 shots to Aberdeen’s four, but were undone when a Lewis Ferguson header opened the scoring for the Dons.











Aberdeen held on in the final ten ten minutes after the 79th minute opener and booked a clash against Celtic, who eased past Hearts 3-0 earlier in the day.



When asked if the players would use the defeat as an experience, Gerrard didn’t mince his words.





“That is if they get the opportunity to play in another semi-final", he told Rangers TV.



"By the time that comes round, we might have different personnel and I might pick a different game-plan and different individuals to play."



Rangers' seven-year wait for a major trophy has continued after the narrow defeat at Hampden Park, but the Gers boss is confident there will be more opportunities.



Gerrard also paid tribute to the fans who came out in good numbers to support their team: “Again, supporters, absolutely fantastic.



“That won’t be our last semi-final and we will continue to push to try and give them more days out.”



Rangers will have to the chance to put the disappointment of the defeat behind them when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.