XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2018 - 23:20 GMT

100% You’ll See Different Team On Saturday – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

 




Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists that the Tractor Boys will look like a completely different team against Preston North End on Saturday, after he took the job at Portman Road.

The east Anglian side decided to part ways with Paul Hurst after a disappointing run of form that saw them win just once in 14 Championship games under the former Grimsby and Shrewsbury boss.




Ipswich’s 2-0 loss at Elland Road last week proved to be his final game in charge as Lambert, who was appointed on Saturday, watched his new team suffer a 3-0 defeat at Millwall on the same day.

Lambert, who guided Norwich to the Premier League in 2011 after successive promotions, will have his work cut out as his team are now five points away from safety at the bottom of the Championship table.
 


However, the former Celtic and Scotland midfielder went on to claim that Ipswich will be a completely different team when they face Preston North End on Saturday.

"I'm 100% sure we'll see a different team on Saturday”, Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk.


“The atmosphere will be different in the stadium, I'm sure, and we have to play on the front foot.

"I don't want to be judged by past success and failures.

"I'll be judged from now on in and hopefully we'll climb that table”, he added.

Lambert is the only manager to have been in charge at both east Anglian sides and has stressed the fact that the Canaries are a distant memory now after switching allegiances to their rivals.
 