100% You’ll See Different Team On Saturday – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists that the Tractor Boys will look like a completely different team against Preston North End on Saturday, after he took the job at Portman Road.



The east Anglian side decided to part ways with Paul Hurst after a disappointing run of form that saw them win just once in 14 Championship games under the former Grimsby and Shrewsbury boss.











Ipswich’s 2-0 loss at Elland Road last week proved to be his final game in charge as Lambert, who was appointed on Saturday, watched his new team suffer a 3-0 defeat at Millwall on the same day.



Lambert, who guided Norwich to the Premier League in 2011 after successive promotions, will have his work cut out as his team are now five points away from safety at the bottom of the Championship table.





However, the former Celtic and Scotland midfielder went on to claim that Ipswich will be a completely different team when they face Preston North End on Saturday.



"I'm 100% sure we'll see a different team on Saturday”, Lambert told BBC Radio Suffolk.



“The atmosphere will be different in the stadium, I'm sure, and we have to play on the front foot.



"I don't want to be judged by past success and failures.



"I'll be judged from now on in and hopefully we'll climb that table”, he added.



Lambert is the only manager to have been in charge at both east Anglian sides and has stressed the fact that the Canaries are a distant memory now after switching allegiances to their rivals.

