Barcelona Rule Out Selling Arsenal And Liverpool Wing Target

Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of selling Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele in January and believe that the Frenchman has a long-term future at the club.



The Catalan giants splashed out an initial fee of €105m to snare the winger away from Borussia Dortmund last year, but his time at Barcelona is yet to reach a consistent level.











The 21-year-old is yet to become a certain starter under Ernesto Valverde and remained an unused substitute in two of Barcelona’s three Champions League games this season.



There are suggestions his lack of game time has been a source of frustration for the youngsters and clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are prepared to pounce.





But according to Catalan daily Sport, the Catalan giants are not going to consider any offers for Dembele and a January transfer has been ruled out.



Barcelona believe the young winger is gradually adapting to Valverde’s methods and playing for a club of their magnitude, and has a big future at the club.



His impact from the bench against Real Madrid on Sunday has also been a source of confidence for the club hierarchy, who feel Dembele is coming into his own at Barcelona.



They believe the Frenchman has a long future at the club and any notion of a transfer in January has been dismissed.

