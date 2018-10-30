XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2018 - 13:10 GMT

Barcelona Rule Out Selling Arsenal And Liverpool Wing Target

 




Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of selling Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele in January and believe that the Frenchman has a long-term future at the club.

The Catalan giants splashed out an initial fee of €105m to snare the winger away from Borussia Dortmund last year, but his time at Barcelona is yet to reach a consistent level.




The 21-year-old is yet to become a certain starter under Ernesto Valverde and remained an unused substitute in two of Barcelona’s three Champions League games this season.

There are suggestions his lack of game time has been a source of frustration for the youngsters and clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are prepared to pounce.
 


But according to Catalan daily Sport, the Catalan giants are not going to consider any offers for Dembele and a January transfer has been ruled out.

Barcelona believe the young winger is gradually adapting to Valverde’s methods and playing for a club of their magnitude, and has a big future at the club.


His impact from the bench against Real Madrid on Sunday has also been a source of confidence for the club hierarchy, who feel Dembele is coming into his own at Barcelona.

They believe the Frenchman has a long future at the club and any notion of a transfer in January has been dismissed.
 