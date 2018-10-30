XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2018 - 17:11 GMT

Celtic Have To Decide How Important European Success Is – Former Bhoy

 




Former Scotland and Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that the Hoops need to decide whether they are happy with continued domestic success or want to do all they can to push forward in Europe.

Celtic reached their fifth consecutive domestic cup final under Brendan Rodgers on Sunday when they beat Hearts 3-0 at Murrayfield in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.




Rodgers has swept all the domestic trophies on offer since becoming Celtic manager in 2016 and Rough admits that despite their rough start in the league this season, in the long run, no team can touch the Scottish champions on the domestic front.

He believes Celtic are too powerful financially to lose their grip on Scottish football, but conceded that it is time for the club to decide whether they are prepared to achieve a little more in Europe, indicating towards further investment which would be required.
 


Asked if any team can touch Celtic in Scotland, Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s the Football Show: “They might touch them in a one-off game.

“But in the long run, they can’t as the power they have got and the players they can bring in January if they really want to push on.


“If you are a Celtic fan, are you happy with the domestic success or do you want a bit more in Europe?

“That’s the decision the club will have to take.”

Celtic did not manage to make it to the Champions League group stage this season and are third in their Europa League group at the moment.
 