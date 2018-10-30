Celtic Have To Decide How Important European Success Is – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland and Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that the Hoops need to decide whether they are happy with continued domestic success or want to do all they can to push forward in Europe.



Celtic reached their fifth consecutive domestic cup final under Brendan Rodgers on Sunday when they beat Hearts 3-0 at Murrayfield in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.











Rodgers has swept all the domestic trophies on offer since becoming Celtic manager in 2016 and Rough admits that despite their rough start in the league this season, in the long run, no team can touch the Scottish champions on the domestic front.



He believes Celtic are too powerful financially to lose their grip on Scottish football, but conceded that it is time for the club to decide whether they are prepared to achieve a little more in Europe, indicating towards further investment which would be required.





Asked if any team can touch Celtic in Scotland, Rough said on PLZ Soccer’s the Football Show: “They might touch them in a one-off game.



“But in the long run, they can’t as the power they have got and the players they can bring in January if they really want to push on.



“If you are a Celtic fan, are you happy with the domestic success or do you want a bit more in Europe?



“That’s the decision the club will have to take.”



Celtic did not manage to make it to the Champions League group stage this season and are third in their Europa League group at the moment.

