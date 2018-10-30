Celtic Looking A Proper Team Again – Barry Ferguson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has conceded that Celtic have started the find their groove again this season after a difficult start.



Celtic reached their fifth consecutive domestic cup final under Brendan Rodgers on Sunday when they beat Hearts 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield.











The Scottish champions have been struggling in the league this season and are currently third in the Scottish Premiership standings, but Ferguson feels the reigning champions are showing signs of recovery.



The former Rangers star believes Celtic are again looking like the all-conquering domestic team of the last couple of years and says recent results in the league are also a testament to their recovery.





He admits Celtic could have easily scored more against the current leaders of the Scottish Premiership table on Sunday.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer’s the Football Show: “They looked a proper team again.



“I think in the league, they have shown against St. Johnstone and Hibernian that they are starting to find a bit of form.



“In the first half they weren’t great, but once they scored the first goal, there was only going to be one winner.



“They could have scored four or five if it wasn’t for the goalkeeper.”



Celtic will look to continue to improve and hold on to their form when they travel to Dundee on Wednesday for a league clash.

