Don’t Worry, Leeds United Will Choke – Nottingham Forest Legend Says Whites Won’t Go Up

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has reassured Tricky Trees fans that Leeds United will not win promotion to the Premier League this season, saying the Whites will choke.



Leeds managed to snatch a late 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday with Kemar Roofe scoring the equaliser after Jack Robinson had scored his first goal for the club to give the away side the lead.











Roofe's equaliser was controversial as he helped it into the back of the net with his hand, but the referee and the linesman didn’t notice the incident and the goal stood.



Burns says that there has always been a bit of history when Nottingham Forest play Leeds and derided the Whites' playoff hopes.





“There’s always needle with Leeds and that goes back years.



“Like Derby County, they always choke and they won’t get promotion so I wouldn’t worry”, he wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post, reassuring Forest fans.



Reflecting on the game, Burns says Nottingham Forest were worthy of the three points, but hopes that the two points dropped will not affect them in the latter stages of the season.



“To put it bluntly, Forest were cheated.



“Hopefully, the two points they had stolen from them at Elland Road won’t come back to haunt them at the business end of the season when the prizes are handed out, hopefully between now and then, they can put this one to bed and recoup those points.



“I must say, we’ve had probably taken a point before the game and it should still be looked upon as a good result, even if it was frustrating”, he added.



The draw means Leeds are still in the automatic promotions spots, while Nottingham Forest remain in seventh position.