Every Time I Go To The Gym He’s There – Liverpool Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Naby Keita has lauded the work ethic of Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah, revealing the Egyptian is always in the gym whenever he heads in for a workout.



Keita, who joined Liverpool in the summer when he completed his pre-agreed transfer from RB Leipzig in Germany, has quickly hit the ground running at his new club.











The midfielder is currently sidelined and still only recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in recent weeks as he continues to extensively work towards his rehabilitation at Melwood.



The 23-year-old has made ten appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, despite missing out on their last three games due to injury.





Jurgen Klopp’s men have relied on the resurgence of Salah during that time, with the Egyptian netting four goals in his last three games across all competitions.



Salah also became the fastest Liverpool player to reach 50 goals for the club when he netted a brace against Red Star Belgrade in only his 65th game for the Merseyside giants.



Keita makes no bones about the fact Salah is a hard worker and revealed he is always in the gym, trying to physically improve.



“He trains very, very hard”, Keita told the club’s official website.



“Every time I go to the gym, he is there.



"What is happening at the moment is not just luck, it’s all earned.



"It’s because he has been training so hard.”



Liverpool will next face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s tea-time kick-off.

