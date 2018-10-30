Football Won’t Wait For You – Leeds United Youth Boss Issues Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan has warned some of the youngsters about their conduct as he expressed his disappointment in them.



Corberan’s side beat Hull City Under-23s on Monday 2-1, but the Spaniard had a lot to say after the game about the attitude of some of the players under his watch.











Marcelo Bielsa has sought to promote youth this season at Leeds, but Corberan insisted that the emphasis is on some of the youngsters to take responsibility for their performances.



The Leeds coach is not at all happy with some of the youngsters in his team and their attitude during the game against Hull City, although the Whites eventually won.





He insisted that he is prepared to help the young ones to move forward, but stressed that it is up to them to grab the opportunities and continue to develop in their career.



The Leeds Under-23s boss said on LUTV: “[There’s] no doubt that I am disappointed with the behaviour of some players because I was waiting for them.



“We are working a lot with them during the week and when there’s an opportunity to help the team, they need to be ready to help the team.



“I like to see all our players with full energy with whatever minutes they have, 30 or 45, ready to help the team and continue playing good football.



“These guys are young but you have to learn a lot because football is not waiting for anyone.



“If you don’t take advantage of opportunities, you are missing the chances to continue growing up.”



Barry Douglas returned to action for the Leeds Under-23s following an injury layoff and is expected to be part of the first team at the weekend.

