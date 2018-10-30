Give Him A Run Out – Nottingham Forest Legend Wants To See Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns feels the upcoming EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion could be the ideal opportunity for young attacker Arvin Appiah to make his mark.



The 17-year-old was on the bench during Nottingham Forest’s second and third round wins over Newcastle United and Stoke City, respectively, but did not get the chance to feature.











Nottingham Forest are pushing for promotion in the Championship this season and are two points behind Derby County, who occupy the final playoff spot.



Burns believes that the congested fixture list could force Forest manager Aitor Karanka into making a few changes and is hopeful of Appiah getting a few minutes on the pitch.





“You’d expect Aitor Karanka to make changes given the hectic nature of the league programme, though he’ll still have plenty of quality to pick from because I know he wants to get through and keep the unbeaten run going.



“It also gives him a chance of bringing through the younger players like Arvin Appiah and I expect him to be on the bench again.



“Whether or not the 17-year-old gets on the pitch will largely depend on how the game is going, because against Newcastle and Stoke, things transpired against him being able to.



“It’d be great to think Forest had the game sewn up with 15 minutes left so they could give young Appiah a run out”, Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.



Appiah was part of the England U18 squad that won the Limoges Tournament in September this year.



Before that, the teenager helped the England U17s reach the semi-finals of the European Championship in May this year.



The winger has been a regular for the Nottingham Forest U23 squad and is pushing for minutes in the EFL Cup tie.