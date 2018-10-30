Got To Take Your Chances At Celtic, Says Bhoys Star After League Cup Start

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic shot-stopper Scott Bain has insisted that he has got to take every chance that comes his way at Parkhead, after the win over Hearts on Sunday, and admitted that it was the best crowd he has ever experienced.



Bain, who joined the Hoops on a free transfer in the summer, spent time on loan at Parkhead from Dundee and made 25 appearances across all competitions as Celtic won the domestic treble last term.











The 26-year-old has yet to feature in the Premiership for Celtic this season, but he has played every single minute of the Bhoys’ run to the League Cup final that was confirmed by a 3-0 win over Hearts on Sunday.



Brendan Rodgers’ decision to involve the second-choice goalkeeper during the cup games has worked out well so far, but it remains to be seen if he will keep his place in the starting eleven for the final against Aberdeen.





Bain insisted that he has got to take every chance that is thrown towards him at Parkhead and admitted that the crowd on Sunday was surely the biggest he has ever experienced in his career.



“It was probably the biggest crowd I’ve experienced. It was a great atmosphere to be involved in”, Bain was quoted as saying by the Herald.



“I didn’t have too much to deal with but you can’t go looking for things to do.



“It’s a one off game and you need to do the fundamentals right and that will show you are competent and you can deal with the big games.



“There’s pressure when you’ve not played but there’s always pressure at a big club like Celtic. You are playing for a lot of fans across the world.



“You are also playing for yourself and your teammates so when you get the chance you need to take it.”



Celtic will next face Bain’s former club Dundee away from home in the Premiership on Wednesday before they host league leaders Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday.

