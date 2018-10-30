I Know What To Expect From Kilmarnock – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that he expects Kilmarnock to arrive at Ibrox and look to frustrate the Gers, though he expects a reaction from his players after the disappointment of Sunday.



The Gers were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the semi-final stage at the weekend after a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen.











The Gers do not have too much time to ponder the disappointment though as they prepare for their next game, which is in the league against Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock.



Gerrard also took time to stress his prior association with Killie boss Clarke and insists that he knows how good a manager the 55-year-old is.





However, Gerrard feels that the game comes at a good time for his team, who will want to show that they are better than they were on Sunday.



"Kilmarnock are in good form", Gerrard warned his side in a press conference ahead of the match.

"I have worked with Steve before and he is a good manager.



"They will come and try and frustrate us.



"We are lucky to have this game tomorrow to see the reaction from my players."



Gerrard sent out a warning to his team following the semi-final loss, insisting if they cannot rise to the occasion of representing Rangers in big games then he will find players who can.

