I Want To Show World What I Can Do – West Ham Talent

West Ham United midfielder Grady Diangana has revealed he is trying to get as many minutes as possible and put in a shift for the team, ahead of their EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.



Diangana impressed with two goals in the previous round of the EFL Cup as West Ham comfortably beat Macclesfield Town.











Speaking to West Ham United’s official website ahead of the Tottenham game, Diangana said: “I’m just trying to get as many games and minutes as possible, and show the manager and the world what I can do.”



The 20-year-old started his first Premier League game in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, but didn’t have the chance to express himself on the pitch as the Hammers played more than a half with 10 men following Mark Noble’s sending off.





“You can always do more, but I’ve done what I have done for the team in my games so far and tried my best off the ball and on the ball”, Diangana explained.



Injuries to several first-team players have opened the door to Diangana and boss Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he trusts him.



Diangana has played in each of the last three Premier League games and could be handed more opportunities in the upcoming weeks.



The round of 16 tie on Wednesday could see Tottenham making changes as they played on Monday.