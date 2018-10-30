I’ll Go Wherever Football Takes Me – Arsenal Starlet Ready To Chase Dreams

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson has refused to rule out a move away from the Emirates in the future if the situation demands it, while also suggesting that he is raring to face fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho in the Bundesliga.



Nelson, who joined Hoffenheim on a season-long deal in the summer, has settled in well under Julian Nagelsmann at the Rhein-Neckar Arena.











The winger has already scored four goals and registered an assist in his five league appearances for Hoffenheim so far this season, at an impressive rate of averaging a goal every 63 minutes in the Bundesliga.



The 18-year-old, much like his compatriot Sancho, is reaping the benefits of leaving England for better opportunities at such a young age and is slowly getting used to life as a senior professional.





Nelson has refused to rule out a move away from Arsenal in the future by insisting that he is ready to go wherever football takes him, while also admitting that he is solely focused on doing well at Hoffenheim for now.



“At the moment I’m very happy here”, Nelson told the Bundesliga’s official website.



“I’m playing, I’m scoring, but I’m an Arsenal player at the end of the day, so I have to stay and do my job here, then wherever football takes me I’ll go.”



Nelson also added that he is looking forward to facing Sancho at some point in the season after remaining as an unused substitute on the bench when Hoffenheim met Dortmund earlier this season.



“I didn’t get to play against Dortmund”, he continued.



“I would love to have played against them and Jadon because we haven’t played against each other for a long time.”



Hoffenheim will next face RB Leipzig in the second round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

