I’m Learning Every Day At Blackburn Rovers – Southampton Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers midfielder Harrison Reed has revealed he is delighted with the opportunity to play for the club and is learning from the experience.



Reed joined Blackburn on a season-long loan deal from Southampton and has already made nine appearances for the Championship outfit.











The 23-year old made his first start for the club against Stoke City in September and helped the side pick up their first win of the season.



Reed got on the scoresheet in his first start as well and immediately earned the adulation of the fans.





Reflecting on his spell with Rovers so far, Reed told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I’m loving it. I just wanted to come and play football and learn.



“I’m proud to be a part of this group and the way they have welcomed me in."



Reed believes that he is learning constantly and lauded the way boss Tony Mowbray has welcomed him.



“The manager has been great with me since I came in so long may that continue.



"I’m learning from going out on the pitch, this club has given me the opportunity to go out and get minutes and help the team.



“I’m learning day by day, we have some quality players in the dressing room, experienced players, a great manager who knows the league and I’m picking information from everyone and taking it on board."



Reed has shown his versatility for Blackburn as he has been deployed in central midfield as well as on the right wing.



His two goals and one assist have helped Blackburn keep up with the rest of the promotion hopefuls as the Riversiders are just three points away from the playoff spots.