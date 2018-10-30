It’s Now About Next Grady Diangana, West Ham Youth Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United U23 boss Liam Manning has expressed his delight after several of the academy players were handed a chance to make their mark with the first team squad.



The trio of Joe Powell, Conor Coventry and Grady Diangana featured for the Hammers first team in their 8-0 rout of Macclesfield in the EFL Cup.











Diangana recently made his first Premier League start of the season as well and helped his side claim a point on the road against Leicester City.



Manning is pleased despite the absence of several U23 players who are now with the senior team and insists he is focused on who else can be developed to be pushed up to the first team group.





“We obviously had a lot of U18s playing [for the U23 side] because there were so many over with the first team.



“Joe Powell, Conor Coventry and Grady Diangana were all with them, and Declan Rice of course.



“That’s ultimately the job and the most rewarding thing, when we go over to Rush Green and the manager says he is going to be taking some players with him, that’s rewarding for everyone in the Academy.



“We’re delighted with that but now for us it’s who is next, who are we going to push and get in front of the manager next", Manning told West Ham United’s official website.



West Ham's senior side are in action on Wednesday in the EFL Cup against Tottenham Hotspur and it remains to be seen which young players Manuel Pellegrini opts to play.