It’s Why You Have A Squad – Rangers Legend Blasts Fringe Stars For Not Stepping Up

Barry Ferguson has lamented the fact that the Rangers squad players have not been stepping up consistently when the side's stars are missing.



Without Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty, Rangers looked toothless during their 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Sunday.











Umar Sadiq, who has failed to make an impact since joining on loan from Roma, came into the team to lead the line, but did very little other than picking up a yellow card for diving during the game.



Ferguson is not prepared to accept the excuse of missing Morelos and Lafferty for Rangers losing, and stressed that teams sign squad players to replace first-team stars when needed.





And he conceded that the Rangers fringe players never seem to be stepping up to the plate and showing their worth when their team need them the most.



Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer’s the Football Show: “They are the two main strikers at Rangers, but again you do build a squad and sign 14 to 15 players.



“There will be times when there is going to be injuries and suspensions and that’s when these players need to step up.



“And they have never done that.”



Rangers are expected to have Morelos and Lafferty back for selection when they host Kilmarnock on Wednesday night at Ibrox, a ground Steven Gerrard's men have made a fortress this term.

