Kilmarnock Can Hurt Rangers – Former Ger Wary

Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned that Kilmarnock can hurt the Gers, but insists that the Old Firm giants will bounce back following their defeat against Aberdeen on Sunday.



Steven Gerrard’s men lost out on a berth in the Scottish League Cup final after Lewis Ferguson’s second-half strike helped Aberdeen register a 1-0 win on Sunday at Hampden Park.











The Gers failed to rise to the occasion for Gerrard and the fans, and missed out on the opportunity to face arch-rivals Celtic in the final of the competition scheduled to be held in early December.



However, the Light Blues have an opportunity to get back to winning ways when they return to action against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday as the games continue to come thick and fast.





McCulloch is sure that Steve Clarke’s men have it in them to cause problems for Rangers on the night, but insisted that he thinks the hosts will bounce back with a reaction to Sunday’s disappointment against Aberdeen.



“Killie of course are a club I know really well. I had some great times there and they are going really well at the moment”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“Their progress was highlighted at the weekend with just how disappointed they were to come away with just a point from their game against Hamilton.



“They have some good players who can really hurt you, but it is vital that Rangers get the fans back on side with a convincing performance and a good result after the disappointment of Sunday.”



McCulloch also added that Rangers cannot let a single result affect the good work they have mustered over the course of the season and feels that a victory will put them back on the right track.



“I fancy them to do just that [win]”, McCulloch added.



“They cannot allow the defeat to Aberdeen to derail all of the great work that Steven Gerrard and his backroom team have carried out so far, and with a point to prove, I’d expect them to get back on track with a victory.”



Rangers registered a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock when the two sides met in the second round of the League Cup in August.

