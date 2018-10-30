XRegister
06 October 2016

30/10/2018 - 16:54 GMT

Liverpool Did Not Agree Break Clause In Loris Karius’ Loan

 




Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius’ two-year loan contract with Besiktas does not have a break clause, which could be activated to send the German back to Anfield.

The 25-year-old joined Besiktas on loan from Liverpool in the summer after a traumatic end to last season, where he played a key role in the Reds losing the Champions League final.




Liverpool spent big money to sign Alisson from Roma and it became clear Karius would have to find a club in order to play regular football this term.

The German has been a regular at Besiktas, but he has been heavily criticised for some of his recent performances and there are suggestions that the club are considering sending him back to Anfield.
 


However, according to the Liverpool Echo, they do not have any clause in the loan agreement with Liverpool to send Karius back early from his stint in Turkey.

It has also been claimed that the Turkish giants have made no request to Liverpool to take the German back yet.


Unless something changes, Karius is expected to stay at Besiktas until the end of next season.

His contract with the Reds until 2021.
 