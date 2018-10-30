Maurizio Sarri Will Give Them A Chance – Chelsea Legend On Young Loanees

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin feels that Maurizio Sarri will give an opportunity to Blues loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, if they prove that they are good enough for a first team berth.



Mount and Tomori have been cleared to play against their parent club Chelsea during Derby County’s fourth round EFL Cup clash on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.











The duo, who signed for the Rams on season-long deals in the summer, will accompany Frank Lampard on his return to the club where he made his name, as Derby aim to replicate the giant-killing mentality they conjured at Old Trafford last month.



Mount has already received his first senior England call-up for his endeavours in the Championship so far this season, while Tomori has played every single minute across all competitions for Derby.





Nevin is sure that Chelsea manager Sarri will not be shy of handing out first team opportunities to both Mount and Tomori in the future, if they continue their steady development with Derby in the Championship.



“Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have been superb for Derby as well and of course they will be welcomed back at the club tomorrow with open arms”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.



“Even these two can look at the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley and think, ‘In time why shouldn’t that be me?’



“If they are good enough then it certainly will be them under the management of Maurizio Sarri”, he concluded.



Derby were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough in their last outing in the Championship, while Chelsea registered a convincing 4-0 win over Burnley, without Eden Hazard.

