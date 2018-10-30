Michael Dawson Won’t Forget, Nottingham Forest Legend Tells Pontus Jansson

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has told Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson that Reds star Michael Dawson will not forget what went on at Elland Road.



Aitor Karanka’s men conceded a controversial equaliser in the dying embers of the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday, as Kemar Roofe used his hand to help the ball into the back of the net as the game ended 1-1.











The visitors were distraught with the decision from the officials that allowed the goal to stand and voices in and around the club felt they were robbed of a deserved win away from home.



However, the events that unfolded after Roofe’s scandalous equaliser are believed to be the driving force behind the altercation between Jansson and Dawson, with the Leeds star alleged to have thrown a punch as he tried to wrestle the ball back for a quick restart.





Burns, who won back to back European Cups with Forest during their glory days, insisted that Dawson will not forget what Jansson did.



“I also read that Michael Dawson had an altercation with Pontus Jansson, the same defender who was recently banned for having a pop at a referee”, Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.



“Dawson’s an experienced campaigner, a wily old fox and he won't forget that, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”



Jansson served a one-match suspension during Leeds' last outing in the Championship, after he accused referee Jeremy Simpson of “robbery” following the Whites’ draw with Brentford.

