Rafael Benitez Identifies Area Of Newcastle Squad He Wants To Improve In January

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has prioritised signing a forward and an attacking midfielder in the January transfer window.



Benitez has not been happy with Newcastle’s parsimonious ways in the market since he got them back into the Premier League in 2017.











The Newcastle boss feels he has not been sufficiently backed in the transfer market by the club, but he is set to enter the January window with a sense of hope again.



The Spaniard has already had discussions with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over the availability of funds in January and is keen to spend money in the winter window.





And according to the Northern Echo, Benitez has identified two areas of his squad that need strengthening on a priority basis when the window opens again in two months.



The Newcastle manager wants to bring in a forward and an attacking midfielder as it has been clear to him that his team lack quality in the final third at the moment.



Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has emerged as the club’s top choice for January after it became clear to the club that Lille’s Nicolas Pepe is beyond their range at the moment.



Haller has scored six goals in nine appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season.



Benitez would ideally also like to sign a left-back, but at the moment he wants to increase the attacking threat of his side in January.

