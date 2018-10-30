Steven Gerrard Will Be Looking To Make January Signings – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch feels that Steven Gerrard will know he needs to do business when the January transfer window swings open.



Despite controlling the game on Sunday, Rangers lost to Aberdeen in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup and McCulloch believes the result has shown work still needs to be done on the squad.











“I think that Steven Gerrard will still be looking to get another couple of bodies in during the January transfer window, and the Aberdeen game may just have crystallised that in his mind", McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“I actually believe that there is decent depth in this Rangers squad, but perhaps a little bit more quality will be required to come in, especially if the club are still competing near the top of the Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Europa League."





The former Gers star also reflected on Umar Sadiq’s performance after the Nigerian received some flak from the fans.



Sadiq failed to impress against Aberdeen after making his first start for the club in the absence of Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos.



On loan from AS Roma, Sadiq had a great chance to equalise when Rangers were a goal behind, but tumbled down.



The booking for simulation was not the only bad moment for the 21-year-old as he was caught offside far too often.



McCulloch explained that Rangers are a work in progress and that applies to some of their players as well.



“As a team, Rangers aren’t the finished article, and Sadiq too is obviously a work in progress. He wouldn’t be here on loan from Roma otherwise.



“I hope that people don’t write him off after one game, particularly as he has hardly seen a lot of game-time.



“It was a hell of a match to be thrown into, so I’m prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully the fans will too.”



Rangers have the chance to put the defeat behind them when they host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.