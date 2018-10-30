Taking EFL Cup Very Seriously, West Ham Boss Says Ahead of Tottenham Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that the Hammers will take their EFL Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday very seriously since they are adamant on doing well in the competition.



The London rivals will go head to head for the second time in 11 days when Mauricio Pochettino’s men travel across the capital to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.











Spurs registered a narrow 1-0 win when the two sides met after the international break earlier this month, but have failed to win their two games since then, after the disappointments against PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City.



The Hammers have also had a dip in form in recent weeks after a run that has seen them without a win in three games since their 3-1 demolition of Manchester United at the end of last month.





Pellegrini insisted that West Ham will take the EFL Cup clash against Spurs on Wednesday seriously as they aim to do well in the competition this year.



“On Wednesday, we welcome Mauricio Pochettino and his players and staff for the second time in the space of eleven days”, Pellegrini told the club’s official website.



“We were unlucky to lose against them in the Premier League but they have a very good squad and I expect it to be another close and difficult game.



“As I have said previously, the Carabao Cup is a major competition that we take very seriously, and we have been on the training pitch since Sunday preparing our work and focusing on what we need to do to come out on top.”



Pellegrini also extended his support towards everyone affected by the fatal events at Leicester City on Saturday and revealed that his team will pay their respects to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Wednesday.

