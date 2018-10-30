There’s No Guaranteed Starter In Sunderland Team, Black Cats Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady believes that there are no guaranteed starters in the current Black Cats team and he will have to prove that he deserves to play whenever he gets a chance.



The 32-year-old suffered a calf injury early in pre-season, which forced him to miss not only the preparatory friendlies, but also the initial part of the season.











He has though returned to action, with his first start of the campaign coming at the beginning of this month against promotion rivals Peterborough United.



McGeady insists that there is no easy way to get right back into the playing eleven, as there are a number of players that are playing well at the moment for boss Jack Ross.





"It’s not quite as simple as, ‘right, there’s you straight back in the team’", McGeady was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



"The lads have been playing well and there’s no guaranteed starters in this team.



"It’s down to me whenever I play to show the manager that I deserve to play."



Sunderland are currently on a five-game winning streak in all competitions with McGeady starting in three of those and coming off the bench in the other two.

