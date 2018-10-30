XRegister
30/10/2018 - 10:44 GMT

These Three Are Improving Very Rapidly – Chelsea Legend On Blues Trio

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes that the Blues trio of Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have improved at an exponential rate in recent weeks.

Maurizio Sarri’s men produced a stellar display without their star-man Eden Hazard on Sunday at Turf Moor when they registered an emphatic 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.




Morata opened the scoring for the visitors when he latched on to an exquisite pass from Barkley before the midfielder doubled Chelsea’s lead in the second half.

Barkley, who has now scored in three consecutive games for Chelsea in the Premier League, grabbed his second assist when he helped Willian register a third goal before Loftus-Cheek completed the rout in stoppage time.
 


The result helped Chelsea maintain third place in the table as they continue their red-hot pursuit of Manchester City and Liverpool, who are both just two points ahead.

Nevin thinks that the trio, who played an instrumental role in Chelsea’s win during the absence of Hazard, have improved at an exponential rate in recent weeks and insisted that it is not just purely down to an element of luck.


“It is tough to know where to start but Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley and now Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all improving at an exponential rate”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.

“They have scored 10 goals between the three of them in the last five games.

“It can’t be just down to luck because we are well into the season and the initial good start in terms of play and results has come to look like the norm as they all get better.”

Chelsea are now preparing for the return of Frank Lampard, the club’s all-time highest goalscorer, who will return to Stamford Bridge as a manager for the first time when Derby County visit west London for their EFL Cup clash.
 