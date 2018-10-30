XRegister
30/10/2018 - 23:16 GMT

Things Are Getting Better At Dundee, Dee Star Warns Celtic




Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara warned upcoming Scottish Premiership opponents Celtic that the corner is being turned at Dens Park under new boss Jim McIntyre.

The clash against Dundee will be Celtic’s third game in six days as the Hoops have already faced RB Leipzig and Hearts in two different competitions.




Dundee are yet to pick up a point under new manager McIntyre, but Kamara has revealed that there is good work being put in behind the scenes despite the recent outcomes.

When asked about how things are going under the new manager, Kamara told DeeTV: “Yes they are going well. Obviously results haven’t shown that, but the training and staff have been good.”
 


Dundee have conceded seven goals in the last two league games and when he was asked how the side can change that against Celtic, Kamara said: “Just working hard and implementing what the manager wants us to do on the pitch and hopefully it can change after that.”

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be confident as they have a good  record against Dundee and have won six out of their last seven games against them.


Celtic last failed to beat Dundee at Dens Park in 2016.

 