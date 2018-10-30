We Must Respect Gap – Mauricio Pochettino On Distance From Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that there is not a huge gap between Manchester City and Spurs, but admitted that his team should respect the difference nonetheless.



Spurs succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley on Monday in the Premier League after Riyad Mahrez’s early goal helped Manchester City climb to the summit of the table.











Tottenham failed to leapfrog arch-rivals Arsenal, who continue to remain in fourth place despite dropping points against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.



The defeat was Spurs’ third of the league campaign as they were made to rue their missed opportunities in the second half after Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the early spells during the game.





Pochettino went on to claim that the gulf in class between the two sides is not too big, but admitted that Spurs should respect it nonetheless since there is one, no matter how small, at the end of the day.



“No, I say to you in the last few press conference and from the beginning, you cannot compare ourselves with Manchester City”, Pochettino said in a press conference when asked how far he thinks his Spurs side are behind the Citizens.



“We are at different levels.



"We are still not achieving the level of Manchester City.



“They won the Premier League last season.



"It's a team that is focused on trying to win titles.



“We are focused on different things, not only to win games, but still the gap is not big, but we need to respect the gap and that is still not achieving the level of Manchester City."



Tottenham will next face West Ham United in the fourth round of the EFL Cup at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

