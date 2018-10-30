XRegister
X
06 October 2016

30/10/2018 - 21:23 GMT

Won’t Tell You My Targets – Steven Gerrard Coy On January Transfer Window

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that he and his club have potential targets in mind for the January transfer window.

Gerrard has brought in a number of players since he took over as the manager of the club in the summer this year, revamping the squad.




However, the Liverpool legend insists that he is not finished yet and is continuing with the process of scouting in order to improve and tweak the squad.

But Gerrard is not keen to be drawn on his plans for the January transfer window yet.
 


"We have potential targets and scouting is ongoing", Gerrard said at a press conference.

"This is a club that is always searching to improve and tweak. I won't tell you my targets."


The Gers find themselves in fifth spot in the league table with 17 points from nine games and have won four of their last five games in the league.

But while Rangers have made progress in the Europa League, they were knocked out of the Scottish League Cup by Aberdeen at Hampden at the weekend. 
 