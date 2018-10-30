XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/10/2018 - 12:07 GMT

You Were Very Good And Fans Know It – Tottenham Legend Salutes Spurs Star




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has lauded Moussa Sissoko for his display against Manchester City on Monday night.

Tottenham tried but could not salvage a point against the Premier League holders as a sixth minute Riyad Mahrez goal was enough to hand Pep Guardiola’s side the win.




Sissoko had a difficult start to the season as a hamstring injury kept him out of three games, but he has returned strongly and has started the last three league games for Spurs.

The Frenchman put in a tenacious display and Roberts was quick to acknowledge the effort on Twitter.
 


“Well done again to Moussa Sissoko. 

"The fans [are] really getting behind you and you really were very good tonight”, Roberts wrote.


Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino threw on Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen late in the game in a bid to salvage a draw, but the opposition defence held on.

The defeat means Spurs remain fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal, who are in fourth spot.

Tottenham will now turn their attention to the EFL Cup as they take on West Ham United on Wednesday.

 