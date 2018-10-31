AC Milan Star’s Agent Talks With Chelsea Powerbroker

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of AC Milan attacker Suso has been in contact with Chelsea powerbroker Marina Granovskaia.



Suso could soon receive an offer of a new contract from AC Milan and his representatives are expected to soon meet with Rossoneri officials to discuss an improved deal for their client.











Sporting director Leonardo is only eyeing discussing the issue of Suso's €38m release clause, applicable for foreign clubs and expiring on 15th July, but the player's representatives want an increase in salary.



Suso's agents are looking at all their client's options however and the attacker is rated by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.





Matters with Chelsea may have already taken on a more concrete form though as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci met with Granovskaia around 12 days ago.



It is claimed that there could be fresh contact within the coming days.



Lucci is also expected to discuss another of his clients, Davide Zappacosta, with Granovskaia.



Zappacosta has struggled for playing time under Sarri and could move in the January transfer window.

