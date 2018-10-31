Anthony Martial Looks Sensational Running At Defenders – Ex-Man Utd Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley has insisted that Anthony Martial must continue to look to take on defenders on the flanks.



Martial has hit a run of form which has again made him a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side and he has moved ahead of Alexis Sanchez for a place on the left wing.











Goals against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton in the last few weeks have made him the most potent attacking threat in the Manchester United side and Thornley is delighted to see the Frenchman continue to flourish.



However, he admits that the forward can be a frustrating player to watch as he sometimes tries too hard to come inside on his right foot when he can easily run at defenders.





Thornley is keen to see Martial continue to take on defenders as his ability to beat players both on the inside and outside makes him difficult to defend against.



The former winger said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “He sometimes frustrates me when I am in the commentary box.



“I just want to see him do that more often because he is just sensational when he is running at defenders.



“He is quick, he is powerful, he can go either way, but he just has the tendency, for me, to come inside a little bit too much.



“When he goes on the outside, he keeps defenders guessing.”



Martial is expected to start again when Manchester United visit Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

