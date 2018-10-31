XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 16:00 GMT

Anthony Martial Looks Sensational Running At Defenders – Ex-Man Utd Winger

 




Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley has insisted that Anthony Martial must continue to look to take on defenders on the flanks.

Martial has hit a run of form which has again made him a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side and he has moved ahead of Alexis Sanchez for a place on the left wing.




Goals against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton in the last few weeks have made him the most potent attacking threat in the Manchester United side and Thornley is delighted to see the Frenchman continue to flourish.

However, he admits that the forward can be a frustrating player to watch as he sometimes tries too hard to come inside on his right foot when he can easily run at defenders.
 


Thornley is keen to see Martial continue to take on defenders as his ability to beat players both on the inside and outside makes him difficult to defend against.

The former winger said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “He sometimes frustrates me when I am in the commentary box.


“I just want to see him do that more often because he is just sensational when he is running at defenders.

“He is quick, he is powerful, he can go either way, but he just has the tendency, for me, to come inside a little bit too much.

“When he goes on the outside, he keeps defenders guessing.”

Martial is expected to start again when Manchester United visit Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.
 