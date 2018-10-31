Aston Villa Now Operating In Manchester United Style – Axel Tuanzebe

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe believes that Aston Villa are now playing better football under Dean Smith and insisted they are starting to dominate games as a result.



Aston Villa have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship after their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at Loftus Road, but Tuanzebe insists that the change in management is working out well.











Tuanzebe, who joined the Villans on a season-long deal from Manchester United in the summer, has made 12 appearances in the Championship so far this season and has been restored to his natural centre-back position under Smith.



The defender admitted that the new regime under the former Brentford boss is similar to the style he became accustomed to at Manchester United and added that it is helping Aston Villa to dominate games.





Tuanzebe went on to claim that the Villans are playing a better and an attractive brand of football under the new manager and added that they have adapted quickly to the new style.



"It suits my style of play. It's the one I'm used to back at Manchester United and it benefits me to be playing that way here”, Tuanzebe told the club’s official website.



"You can see already that we're dominating games. We just need that final touch, pass – whatever it might be.



"Hopefully the extended time on the training pitch now can help us achieve that.



"We're playing much better football and it's a style I enjoy – keeping the ball and trying to create something by playing from the back.



“We've adapted well so far”, he added.



Aston Villa slipped to 17th in the table after defeats to Norwich City and QPR respectively in their last two games in the Championship and will next face Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on Saturday.

