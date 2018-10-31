XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 15:48 GMT

Aston Villa Now Operating In Manchester United Style – Axel Tuanzebe

 




Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe believes that Aston Villa are now playing better football under Dean Smith and insisted they are starting to dominate games as a result.

Aston Villa have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship after their 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at Loftus Road, but Tuanzebe insists that the change in management is working out well.




Tuanzebe, who joined the Villans on a season-long deal from Manchester United in the summer, has made 12 appearances in the Championship so far this season and has been restored to his natural centre-back position under Smith.

The defender admitted that the new regime under the former Brentford boss is similar to the style he became accustomed to at Manchester United and added that it is helping Aston Villa to dominate games.
 


Tuanzebe went on to claim that the Villans are playing a better and an attractive brand of football under the new manager and added that they have adapted quickly to the new style.

"It suits my style of play. It's the one I'm used to back at Manchester United and it benefits me to be playing that way here”, Tuanzebe told the club’s official website.


"You can see already that we're dominating games. We just need that final touch, pass – whatever it might be.

"Hopefully the extended time on the training pitch now can help us achieve that.

"We're playing much better football and it's a style I enjoy – keeping the ball and trying to create something by playing from the back.

“We've adapted well so far”, he added.

Aston Villa slipped to 17th in the table after defeats to Norwich City and QPR respectively in their last two games in the Championship and will next face Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on Saturday.
 