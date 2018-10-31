Beating Man Utd Didn’t Shock Me, Chelsea Is Different Test – Former Derby Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Derby County defender Shane Nicholson says that the Rams’ win over Manchester United in the previous round of the EFL Cup did not surprise him, but insists that Chelsea tonight will prove to be a massive test.



Frank Lampard’s side handed a major blow to the Red Devils in the third round of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford last month when they emerged victorious on penalties.











The consequence of that impressive win is yet another daunting prospect in the form a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the subsequent round of the competition tonight.



Nicholson believes that the clash with Chelsea will be a different cup of tea to the Manchester United encounter.





The former Derby star insists he was not surprised that the Rams put Jose Mourinho's men to the sword, but indicated Chelsea will present a more difficult test.



“It will be a tough evening for them [Derby]”, Nicholson told Rams TV ahead of the meeting with Chelsea.



“For me the Manchester United game wasn’t a massive shock that Derby came away with a win.



"I said that before the game that don’t be surprised if we do win it, because it was not a shock.



“Is this a step too far? That’s what I don’t know.



"This will be a massive test for us, I think."



The former Derby star believes that the performance, rather than the result, is what will matter at Stamford Bridge.



“I just hope that we can just put in a performance; the result for me is not that really important if I’m being quite honest.



“It’s about the performance.



"I hope the players can go there and they could make the manager proud, they could make themselves proud.



“It’s a huge opportunity on a massive stage for them.”



Derby have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five Championship games, while registering impressive wins over promotion rivals Sheffield United and West Brom during that run.

