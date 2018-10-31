XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 18:52 GMT

Cesc Fabregas Starts – Chelsea Team vs Derby Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Derby County
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their side and substitutes to welcome Frank Lampard's Derby County side to Stamford Bridge for an EFL Cup tie this evening.

The Blues have given Derby permission to field on-loan duo Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.




Chelsea are without Olivier Giroud, while Eden Hazard is not in the matchday squad due to a back problem.

Boss Maurizio Sarri goes with Willy Caballero in goal, while Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen are the centre-back pair. N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Mateo Kovacic slot into midfield, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Willian support Alvaro Morata.

The Chelsea manager has a host of options on the bench if needed, including Pedro and Ross Barkley.

 


Chelsea Team vs Derby County

Caballero, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Fabregas, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Morata, Willian

Substitutes: Bulka, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Drinkwater, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro
 