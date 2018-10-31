XRegister
06 October 2016

31/10/2018 - 12:44 GMT

Championship Is Getting Tougher Every Year, Leeds United Star Says

 




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has conceded that the Championship is getting harder and more unpredictable every season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are two points adrift of league leaders Sheffield United, but at the moment only six points separate the top ten sides in the Championship.




Leeds are very much in the running under the new manager, who has taken the club forward this term, but Roofe admits that the league is getting that much harder every year.

He feels the unpredictable nature of the Championship has made it a difficult division to get out from, but it also makes it one of the most exciting leagues in Europe, despite serving up second-tier football.
 


The striker admits Leeds, like many other teams, have dropped points this season where they were expected to walk away with a win and that has kept the league very hard to predict.

“This is a tough division”, Roofe told the Yorkshire Post.


“Everyone keeps saying it – that it keeps getting tougher every year and it is probably true as well.

“That is why everyone enjoys this league, you can’t predict any game.

"You have to work really hard just for a point, as we showed against Nottingham Forest [on Saturday].

“It is why everyone likes this league. Everyone has been dropping points. Some are surprising teams with getting points and climbing up the table.

“Of course, we are disappointed because we have dropped a few ourselves.

"But we are still up there so we must be doing something right.”

Leeds will look to get a win and three points when they visit the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on Sunday.
 