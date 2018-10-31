XRegister
06 October 2016

31/10/2018 - 18:48 GMT

Christian Eriksen Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: EFL Cup
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with London rivals West Ham United in an EFL Cup clash at the London Stadium this evening.

Spurs were in Premier League action on Monday against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, going down to a slender 1-0 defeat at Wembley.




Boss Mauricio Pochettino has nevertheless promised a serious approach in the EFL Cup and in goal he goes with Paolo Gazzaniga.

At the back, the Tottenham boss picks Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth as the centre-back pairing. Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield with Harry Winks. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente.

The Tottenham manager has options on the bench if needed, with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Lucas Moura available.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen (c), Son, Alli, Llorente 

Substitutes: Vorm, Eyoma, Marsh, Skipp, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Lucas
 