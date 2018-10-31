Davinson Sanchez Is A Beast – Mauricio Pochettino Beams As Spurs Beat West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Davinson Sanchez a "beast" and says he is proud of his Tottenham Hotspur side for their 3-1 EFL Cup win at West Ham United.



Tottenham took the lead at the London Stadium courtesy of a goal from Heung-Min Son in the 16th minute, the Korean attacker being handed the chance to score by Dele Alli.











Son doubled Spurs' advantage in the 54th minute when he hit a left-footed effort from the centre of the penalty box into the left corner of the net.



West Ham gave themselves hope when they halved the deficit in the 71st minute, with Lucas Perez getting on the end of a ball from Robert Snodgrass to head home.





Spurs hit back almost at once though when, four minutes later, Christian Eriksen turned provider for Fernando Llorente to make it 3-1 to the visitors.



West Ham had no answer and Spurs booked their spot in the next round of the EFL Cup, where they will meet fierce rivals Arsenal.



Pochettino shook up his side, with his men having only played on Monday against Manchester City, and was delighted with what he saw, not least from Sanchez.



"I am really happy and proud", he told his post match press conference.



"To play two competitive games in 48 hours. I think I am very proud, the effort was fantastic. I am so happy."



The Spurs boss continued: "Today was difficult but I am proud of the squad, they are working so so hard, waiting for their opportunities.



"Davinson Sanchez was a beast."



Tottenham are next in action in the Premier League, away at Wolves on Saturday.

