Expect Rangers Reaction, Steve Clarke Tells Kilmarnock Players

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke expects Rangers to be hungry to bounce back from their Scottish League Cup defeat when the two sides square off at Ibrox this evening.



Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in the semi-final as they could not take their chances at Hampden Park.











Clarke believes all good teams bounce back from defeats and he expects nothing different from Steven Gerrard’s side when they play at home, with a reaction sure to come from the Gers.



"I expect a reaction from any team that loses a game before we play them", Clarke explained to his club's official site.





"You always expect them to bounce back and Rangers will be no different to any other team."



Rangers beat Hamilton away from home in their last Premiership game and it was their first away league win of the season.



Gerrard’s side have been strong at home this season as they have won all four of their games at Ibrox and have scored 12 goals in the process.



Clarke admitted that Rangers have blown away teams at home and says his side will have to be cautious.



"Domestically they have been OK, they have had some difficult games, they have had some games where they maybe should have won and didn't.



"But there have been some games at Ibrox especially where they have been very strong and just blown the opposition away so we have to be on our guard for that”, Clarke said.



Rangers have won the last two meetings between the two sides and will look to make it three wins in a row tonight.