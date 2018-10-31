Got Stronger Squad Now, Steve Clarke Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Steve Clarke has warned Rangers that Kilmarnock are a stronger side than they were last season and the Gers will not have it all their away when the two teams square off tonight.



Rangers will be up against a side who are second in the Scottish Premiership table and Clarke believes his players have more belief in themselves this season.











Clarke started off his Kilmarnock managerial career with a clash against Rangers last year and his side picked up a point on the road courtesy of a late strike from Chris Burke.



"We have a stronger squad now, certainly we have a team that believes in themselves in a little bit more", Clarke told his club's official site.





"That is not to take anything away from the players who went to Ibrox last year and put in a really gutsy performance and managed to nick a 1-1 draw.



"Not just in the belief, the skill level, the quality that these players have shown over the last 12 months.



"The ones that are still here from when I came into the club are still very important for me."



Rangers are likely to face a stern test against Kilmarnock as Clarke’s side are one of the most in-form teams in the Premiership, having won four and drawn one of their last five league games.



Steven Gerrard’s side do have the upper hand in the head to head record between the two sides as the Gers have lost just twice in the last 10 games in all competitions against Killie.