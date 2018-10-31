He’s Always Working Hard – Celtic Star Hails Team-mate’s Training Application

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has hailed Bhoys team-mate Ryan Christie’s work ethic in training after his impressive performance against Hearts in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.



Christie replaced the injured Olivier Ntcham shortly after the restart and played a part in all three goals as the defending champions booked their berth in the final with an emphatic 3-0 win over Hearts at Murrayfield.











The 23-year-old, who spent two seasons on loan at Aberdeen, came into his own in the second half and capped off a memorable display with a goal of his own in the end.



Christie had received plenty of praise from Brendan Rodgers after his defining performance on Sunday and is now looking likely to play a more prominent role as the season gathers pace going forward.





Tierney hailed Christie for his impressive work ethic during training and insisted that his team-mate is always looking to produce his best even if he is not getting a run of games.



“Ryan has been a hard worker for as long as I have known him”, Tierney told the club’s official website.



"He works hard in training, whether he is in the team or not.



"Even when he went on loan, he worked hard and it has paid off for him, the experience he gained at Aberdeen as well.



"He came on in the semi-final and changed the game for us.



"His finish was absolutely brilliant, and we see him doing that in training.”

Celtic will now travel to Dens Park to face bottom-placed Dundee in the Premiership on Wednesday as they aim to bridge the gap to Hearts in the league table.

