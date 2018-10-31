XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 12:24 GMT

I Admired What Neil McCann Tried To Do – Brendan Rodgers




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he liked what former Dundee manager Neil McCann was trying to achieve at the club before he was sacked.

The Hoops take on Dundee in their next Scottish Premiership fixture this evening, and Rodgers feels McCann had a difficult task of trying to change Dundee’s style with the small budget the club have.




Dundee appointed Jim McIntyre to replace McCann and Rodgers believes the new manager has an opportunity to try and break the losing cycle.

“It’s been a difficult start for them", Rodgers told a press conference ahead of the game.
 


“I admired what Neil was trying to do there.

"They don’t have the biggest budget, so you try to go about it a different way.

"With that you need support.

“I was disappointed for him, and I was impressed with how he tried to get the team to work and how he was trying to get them to play.


“For Jim, it’s his opportunity to get in and to try to break that cycle."

Celtic have a strong record against Dundee and despite their upcoming opponents' poor run of form, Rodgers admits that games at Dens Park have always been tough and he expects more of the same.

“We’ve always had a tough game when we’ve gone to Dundee. This is a difficult game, but we aim to go there and collect another three points”, Rodgers said.

The Bhoys are on a four-game winning streak in the Premiership after their defeat against Kilmarnock.

Celtic are six points behind league leaders Hearts but do have a game in hand and can turn the tables when the two sides square off on Saturday.

 