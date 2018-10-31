I Need To Stay Fit, Stay Strong – Rangers Star Jordan Rossiter

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has admitted that he has had too many injuries since joining the club, but is looking forward to taking his chances this season.



Rossiter made his first appearance of the season in the win over Hamilton after missing the first eight games due to a calf injury.











Since joining the club in 2016, the former Liverpool academy player has been able to make just 13 appearances in all competitions for the side as he has had bad luck with injuries.



Rossiter acknowledged that despite his injury nightmares, he is in a good spot right now, telling a press conference: “There is no hiding it I have had a lot of set-backs in the few years I have been at Rangers but I am in a really good place now, physically and mentally.





“I just have to keep doing the right things on the pitch, as well as off it to make sure I stay available for the gaffer."



Rossiter played for 72 minutes against Hamilton in Rangers’ last league game and feels he needs to stay fit for selection as the competition for places at Rangers is high.



“The gaffer showed faith and put me in against Hamilton and he has got me back involved.



"I just want to repay everybody who has helped me over these few years.



“I just need to stay available for selection and there clearly a lot of competition for places, which is what you’d expect when you’re at a club like Rangers.



“I just need to stay fit, stay strong and when my chance comes hopefully I take it”, Rossiter said.



Rangers have a game in hand over Kilmarnock, who they play this evening, but a win would still take them above Steve Clarke’s side in the Premiership table.