06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 15:56 GMT

I Wouldn’t Be Happy With That Penalty Routine – Former Man Utd Star On Paul Pogba

 




Former Manchester United winger Ben Thornley has insisted that Paul Pogba is good enough to score from penalties without the odd run-up.

Pogba has been the primary penalty taker for Manchester United this season and has already failed twice from the spot, which has increased the criticism about his penalty routine.




The Frenchman’s slow run-up towards the ball has been a source of frustration and while he scored from the rebound against Everton, it remains a bone of contention amongst fans and experts.

Thornley is not a big fan of the run-up and admits that he wouldn’t like any player to take such an approach towards taking a penalty if he was a manager.
 


The former Manchester United winger believes Pogba is a good enough player to score from the spot regularly without resorting to such idiosyncrasies.

Thornley said on MUTV’s The Paddy Crerand Show: “I wouldn’t be happy as a manager if that’s the way one of my players are taking penalties.


“He missed one, he missed another one but was fortunate that he came back to him and he did get a chance to slot it in.

“But he doesn’t need to do that.

"He’s a good enough player to find the corners without that.”

Pogba took a shot at his critics earlier this week when he posted a video on social media where he is seen imitating his penalty routine while walking towards his car.
 