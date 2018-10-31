If I’d Known This Might Not Have Left Rangers, Former Ger Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool winger Mark Walters has revealed the old three-foreigner rule in European club competitions played a role in his decision to join the Reds from Rangers in 1991.



Under the ruling, only three foreign players were permitted in European competition, something which led to Walters being concerned about the amount of playing time he would receive at Ibrox and contributed towards a switch to Liverpool.











Walters revealed that had he known the rule was set to be scrapped, he may not have joined Liverpool and could have extended his stay at Ibrox.



Walters also said that it was hard leaving Rangers because he was happy at the Glasgow giants, but he eventually followed former Gers boss Graeme Souness to Merseyside.





“It wasn't an easy decision because I was happy at Rangers", Walters was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.



“The three-foreigner rule meant they allowed me to speak to Liverpool.



“If I had known that rule was about to be abolished, maybe I wouldn't have moved south.



“It affected everything, but I don't regret a minute of my time at Liverpool."



Walters’ spell with Rangers brought him success on both personal and the team front.



He scored 52 goals for the Gers and helped them win the old Scottish Premier Division for three seasons in a row.