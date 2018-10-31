I’m Lucky Man – Frank Lampard Hails Chelsea Fans As Derby Lose Narrowly In EFL Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard says he is a lucky man after his Derby County side gave a good account of themselves in a 3-2 EFL Cup loss at Chelsea this evening, while he was lauded by the Blues faithful.



Derby went behind at Stamford Bridge in the fifth minute with Fikayo Tomori registering an own goal in what was not the start boss Lampard would have wanted.











But Chelsea's lead only lasted four minutes when Jack Marriott drew the visitors level, Tom Huddlestone playing in the striker as Derby broke quickly and took full advantage.



However, another own goal, this time from Richard Keogh in the 21st minute, put Chelsea back into the lead in the cup tie.





In what was a series of thrilling opening exchanges, it was 2-2 in the 27th minute, Martyn Waghorn scoring from close range after being played in by Mason Mount.



Chelsea would go in ahead at the break though with Cesc Fabregas handing the Blues the lead again in the 41st minute.



As the clocked ticked down, Derby looked to level and Keogh forced Willy Caballero into a good save late on, while David Nugent then hit the post for the visitors.



It was not to be for Derby, who slipped out of the cup, but Lampard was proud of his players' efforts at Stamford Bridge.



He told Sky Sports: "I'm disappointed. I think we deserved a draw on chances created.



"The difference between the sides was they scored three… actually we scored four didn't we? I joke because I'm proud.



"Talking to their staff they're saying we're playing well.



"I respect this club, I don't have to talk about this club. I'm proud of my players.



"My players had to really selfless stuff. Who goes through clear against Chelsea like we did on goal? We created chances."



Lampard was also delighted with the reception he was handed by the Chelsea fans on the night.



"I'm so thankful to the Chelsea fans.



"I left through the back door and it upset me at the time, but I have nothing but great memories of this place and they thank me like that.



"I'm a lucky man to have a night like that and I feel it", Lampard added.

