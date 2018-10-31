XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2018 - 12:15 GMT

Injury Leaves AC Milan Looking At Chelsea Defensive Target

 




AC Milan are considering making a move for Chelsea defensive target and Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

The Rossoneri are set to dip into their funds in the January window to bring in defensive reinforcements following Mattia Caldara’s injury; he has a ruptured Achilles tendon.




Caldara joined AC Milan from Juventus in the summer but has not played a single minute in the league this season; now he has suffered a bad injury.

The Serie A giants are looking to bring in a new centre-back in January and it has been claimed that their eyes are again moving towards Juventus for defensive solutions.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are eyeing a move for Rugani, who has also not been playing regular football at Juventus this season.

Massimiliano Allegri recently said that the 24-year-old is Juventus’ future, but the defender is reportedly unhappy at not being able to get minutes under his belt and could consider a transfer.


He was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, but Juventus blocked his sale after allowing Caldara to join AC Milan.

Juventus’ Mehdi Benatia is also on AC Milan’s radar and it remains to be seen whether the Italian champions will consider offers for either of the centre-backs in January.
 