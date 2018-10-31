XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2018 - 17:01 GMT

Inter Have Edge Over Juventus and Tottenham In Serie A Defender Chase

 




Inter are in pole position to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Joachim Andersen.

Andersen has impressed with his performances for Sampdoria in Serie A this season after being eased into Italian football by the club last term.




The Dane has been scouted by Tottenham this term, while Juventus are also interested in a future swoop.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are also keen on Andersen and are currently in pole position to sign him when the time comes for Sampdoria to sell.
 


Inter are claimed to have excellent relations with Roma officials are are ready to use it to their advantage in the chase for Andersen's signature.

The 22-year-old has made ten appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria this season, along with turning out once in the Coppa Italia.


Sampdoria have the centre-back under contract until 2021.

Andersen played all 90 minutes of Sampdoria's 1-0 defeat against Inter in Serie A in September.
 