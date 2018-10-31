Inter Have Edge Over Juventus and Tottenham In Serie A Defender Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are in pole position to sign Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus target Joachim Andersen.



Andersen has impressed with his performances for Sampdoria in Serie A this season after being eased into Italian football by the club last term.











The Dane has been scouted by Tottenham this term, while Juventus are also interested in a future swoop.



But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are also keen on Andersen and are currently in pole position to sign him when the time comes for Sampdoria to sell.





Inter are claimed to have excellent relations with Roma officials are are ready to use it to their advantage in the chase for Andersen's signature.



The 22-year-old has made ten appearances in Serie A for Sampdoria this season, along with turning out once in the Coppa Italia.



Sampdoria have the centre-back under contract until 2021.



Andersen played all 90 minutes of Sampdoria's 1-0 defeat against Inter in Serie A in September.

