It Will Be Great – Chelsea Star Relishing Facing Frank Lampard’s Derby

Chelsea winger Willian believes that it will be great for the Blues to lock horns with Frank Lampard's Derby County at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup this evening.



After the convincing 4-0 win against Burnley at the weekend, the Pensioners are preparing to face Derby in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.











The Championship club sprung a surprise by dumping Manchester United out at Old Trafford in the last round of the competition.



Willian played alongside Lampard at Chelsea and insists that facing the 40-year-old's side at Stamford Bridge will be "great".





As far as the game is concerned, the Brazilian insists that there will be no love lost and his side will aim to win the match convincingly.



"It will be great because we are going to play against him and Derby, and I hope we can win that game as well", Willian told his club's official website.



Willian believes that Chelsea head into the tie in good shape and with their players in form, adding: "We have players who are all playing very well and it’s good to have players performing like that."



Chelsea reached the fourth round of the EFL Cup by beating Liverpool 2-1 in September at Anfield.

